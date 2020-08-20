Mental health support group seeks more people willing to help

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - A support group in the east wants people to know it’s here to help during these unprecedented times.

The National Association on Mental Illness has a chapter serving Onslow, Carteret, and Craven Counties.

The group has been around for decades carrying out the same mission.

Its workers give people dealing with mental illness or caring for those patients, a place to talk and receive support.

John Eubanks, a meeting facilitator says their work is more important now than ever. “It’s a very trying time for people emotionally, even people who don’t deal with emotional issues are still dealing with confusion, anger, resentment, anxiety. There’s a whole long list of negative, emotional impacts.”

The group is looking for new members to facilitate and join in on the conversation about mental health.

The Carteret group meets at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 2005 Arendell Street in Morehead City at 7 p.m. on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of the month, while the New Bern group meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street.

For information call John Gaskill at 252-422-3900 or John Eubanks at 252-240-9504.

