Man nabbed after New Bern drug raids last week

Sonny Morris was arrested Wednesday in New Bern.
Sonny Morris was arrested Wednesday in New Bern.(New Bern police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police have made another arrest in two different drug raids a week ago.

Sonny Morris, Jr. was arrested Wednesday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The 30-year-old New Bern man was charged with maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, three counts of possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Last Wednesday multiple law enforcement agencies raided two homes after police got complaints from people in the First Avenue area of New Bern.

Four people were arrested in the case last week.

Morris was jailed on a $700,600 secured bond.

