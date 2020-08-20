Advertisement

Man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father to be paroled in 2023

James Jordan was killed in 1993 while sleeping in his car on a highway in our state.
Officials say one of the men convicted of the murder of Michael Jordan's father is set to be paroled in 2023.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (CNN) - Officials say one of the men convicted of the murder of Michael Jordan’s father is set to be paroled in 2023.

James Jordan was killed in 1993 while sleeping in his car on a highway in our state.

Larry Demery was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

This week, authorities say Demery has been granted parole. His co-defendant Daniel Green was also sentenced to life in prison.

Ddemery says he and green were planning to rob a motel when they saw an expensive car, the one James Jordan was in, and changed their target.

When Jordan woke up and asked what was happening, they shot him.

A representative for Michael Jordan says the family has no comment on the development in the case.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

