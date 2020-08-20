Lenoir County Public Schools to begin meal delivery

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools is planning to begin meal deliveries by bus to all students on September 1st.

Families have to register for the program in order to receive those deliveries.

Each weekday students will get a hot lunch and a next-day breakfast.

Daycares and other facilities that Lenoir County Public School students attend may also be eligible for the free meal delivery.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.