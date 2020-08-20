Advertisement

Lenoir County Public Schools to begin meal delivery

Lenoir County Schools meal delivery
Lenoir County Schools meal delivery( | WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools is planning to begin meal deliveries by bus to all students on September 1st.

Families have to register for the program in order to receive those deliveries.

Each weekday students will get a hot lunch and a next-day breakfast.

Daycares and other facilities that Lenoir County Public School students attend may also be eligible for the free meal delivery.

