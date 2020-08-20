Kinston man charged in Nash County murder

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is behind bars under no bond charged with murdering a man in Nash County earlier this month.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Herman Best with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in the August 12th shooting death of William Lee on Old Carriage Road.

Best is a cousin to the Lee Family, but authorities have not provided any further details about the shooting.

Detectives from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to follow up leads in this case and ask If you have any information to call 252-459-4121.

