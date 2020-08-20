King’s BBQ closes one of its restaurants temporarily

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One popular restaurant here in eastern North Carolina has temporarily closed one of its locations.

King’s BBQ location on North Queen Street in Kinston is shut down because there’s a shortage of employees.

Owner Joseph Hargitt says they are currently hiring waitresses and cooks for the kitchen.

He says due to COVID-19, sales are down some and not many people are putting in job applications.

He decided to close the location near the hospital and move those employees to his two other restaurants.

Hargitt believes there is a reason why they are having trouble finding good help. “Right now the government is paying people more to stay home than work with unemployment benefits, so it is creating a labor pool that is little than it was six months ago.”

Hargitt says they hope to reopen the Queen Street location by early March of 2021.

