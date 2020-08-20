Advertisement

HOW TO WATCH: Democratic National Convention Day 4

Live coverage begins here at 8PM, with live coverage on WITN-TV beginning at 10PM.
NBC News Decision 2020
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC News) - Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president. Featured speakers of the evening include Sen. Cory Booker, Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen.Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang and Vice President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

