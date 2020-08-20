HOW TO WATCH: Democratic National Convention Day 4

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC News) - Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president. Featured speakers of the evening include Sen. Cory Booker, Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen.Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Coons, Sen. Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang and Vice President Joe Biden.

