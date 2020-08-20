Advertisement

ECU students document shipwreck in the Tar River

By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A dozen East Carolina University students got out of the classroom and into their wet suits Wednesday to document a shipwreck.

It’s part of an advanced field school for grad students in maritime studies at ECU.

Instructors say the Tar River waters are very dark and murky and students have a very limited sight under the water so they have to document mainly by touch.

Experts believe the shipwreck is a schooner or a two-masted vessel, close to sixty feet long that’s been stuck in the mud since the late 1800′s or early 1900′s.

The students are also using a GPS device to help with super-accurate documentation of the vessel.

Instructors say there are numerous shipwreck sites around Washington. They believe this ship could have been tied up or brought along an old seawall before sinking.

The area where they are diving used to be a lumber mill.

