Advertisement

Car crashes into Pink Hill business

Authorities say a car crashed into a Pink Hill business on S. Front Street Wednesday night.
Authorities say a car crashed into a Pink Hill business.
Authorities say a car crashed into a Pink Hill business.(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a car crashed into a Pink Hill business Wednesday night.

Lenoir County Fire Marshal Dustin Burkett says it happened at a business on S. Front Street located next to the Short Stop Food Mart.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. WITN has reached out to the Pink Hill Police Department for more information.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Airlines to stop service to Greenville in October

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel.

Hurricane

Tropical Depression 13 forms in the Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season

News

COVID-19: No new deaths overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Craven County health officials have confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths.

National Politics

Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

Latest News

News

Bertie County storm relief center no longer taking donations after Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Bertie County storm relief center no longer taking donations after Thursday

Local

Man convicted in murder of Michael Jordan’s father to be paroled in 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Officials say one of the men convicted of the murder of Michael Jordan’s father is set to be paroled in 2023.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Another round of rain today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday and Friday.

News

NCEL 08-19-20

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Powerball 08-19-20

Updated: 11 hours ago
Powerball 08-12-20

News

Pitt County among 2020 All-America City Award Winners

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pitt County is one of ten locations from across the country to be recognized with the All-America City Award designation by the National Civic League.