Car crashes into Pink Hill business

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say a car crashed into a Pink Hill business Wednesday night.

Lenoir County Fire Marshal Dustin Burkett says it happened at a business on S. Front Street located next to the Short Stop Food Mart.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt. WITN has reached out to the Pink Hill Police Department for more information.

