$12 million in state grant money to fund ENC rural internet expansions

Internet availability is an issue in many rural areas.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Several million dollars in grant money is headed to multiple Eastern Carolina counties to expand high-speed internet service.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that $12 million has been awarded as part of the 2019-2020 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant and COVID-19 Recovery Act funding.

Officials say eleven providers and cooperatives were awarded $10,244,195 for projects. The funds are expected to connect 6,860 households and 243 businesses, agricultural operations and community anchor institutions to broadband.

GREAT grant recipients by county and service provider:

Bertie — Roanoke Connect Holdings, Columbus — Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation, Duplin — CenturyLink, Edgecombe — CloudWyze, Inc., Graham — Zito Media, Greene — Nfinity Link Communications Inc., Martin — CloudWyze, Inc., Nash — CloudWyze, Inc., Robeson — Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation, Rockingham — Spectrum Southeast, LLC, Swain — Sky Wave, Inc.

We’re told the other $2 million from the COVID-19 Recovery Act funding will help broadband deployments in a second area of Robeson County.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

