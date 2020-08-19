WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Scott Haddock from D.H. Conley High School

PITT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for August 19 is Scott Haddock, a career and technical education teacher at D.H. Conley High School.

Haddock is currently teaching at his alma mater. He graduated from D.H. Conley in 2013 and went on to receive his degree in business and marketing education from ECU.

He teaches many different courses, including Adobe, Computer Engineering, Business Law and Business Management.

Additionally, he is the head advisor for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter at the high school. Last year, there were 270 members, making it the largest in the state.

He says he “loves teaching and even with the current situation, I would not want to do anything else.”

Haddock is married and his wife also teaches business at D.H. Conley.

The person who nominated Mr. Haddock wrote, “I would like to nominate my teacher Mr. Scott Haddock. He is our CTE teacher here at D.H. Conley in Greenville.

Mr. Haddock is very understanding, dedicated in what he does, caring, innovative, and motivated. He always wants his students to leave his classroom by either learning something new or accomplishing something.

If you walk into his classroom having a bad day, you are guaranteed to walk out with a smile on your face. If you have a problem and do not know how to solve it, just ask Mr. Haddock. He will do the best he can to help out.

He is our FBLA chapter advisor and D.H. Conley, which is the biggest chapter, so it is a lot of responsibility. At times, there are points where he is worn out or he might be really stressed. That’s where we come in and help him out, because he deserves it for helping us all the time with anything we need. I believe he really deserves this nomination because of all he has done for us!”

Congratulations, Mr. Haddock!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

