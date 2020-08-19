Winterville woman out on bond arrested again on child abuse and drug charges

PITT COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - A woman arrested on child abuse charges also faces drug charges after deputies say a search of her turned up drugs hidden in her body.

On July 27th, 35-year-old Jennifer Blake of Winterville was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for selling heroin. She was released that same day on an $85,000 bond.

Tuesday, detectives were trying to find Blake after getting a warrant for her arrest on misdemeanor child abuse.

After they saw her leave her home they stopped her in the area of Granada Drive and South Square Drive in Winterville.

K9 Keno was brought in to search her car. During the search, detectives seized Lorazepam tablets, a schedule 4 controlled substance.

Blake was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center, where a female officer located and seized 8 grams of heroin hidden inside Blake’s body cavity.

Blake is charged with heroin trafficking and misdemeanor child abuse, among other charges. Her bond was set at $320,000.

