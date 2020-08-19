Watching for Laura and Marco

The Atlantic basin has become very active again this week with the potential of seeing two more names crossed off the list over the next few days. Both systems have come from tropical waves originating off the coast of Africa. A third tropical wave is set to emerge off the coast of Africa later this week with a low chance of development. The next three names on the list are Laura, Marco, and Nana.

Central Caribbean Sea

The first wave is rather disorganized and located in the central Caribbean Sea. The storm complex is moving at about 20 mph to the west and is expected to slow down late in the week. Not a lot of strengthening is expected on Wednesday, but conditions improve for topical development by late in the week as the system enters the northwestern Caribbean. Interests from Cancun to Texas and Louisiana should monitor this system closely.

2 day naming chance: 40%

5 day naming chance: 80%

Central Atlantic

An elongated area of low pressure in the central Atlantic will likely form into the a tropical system. The low pressure was located about 1000 east of the Leeward Islands. The system is moving west at about 15 to 20 mph and will move into favorable conditions for development. This system should be closely monitored by the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba. Any potential US impacts would be at least a week away.

2 day naming chance: 90%

5 day naming chance: 90%

African Coast

A third, strong tropical wave will be moving off the African coast late Wednesday into Thursday. This area may slowly develop as it moves over the deep Atlantic later this week.

2 day naming chance: 0%

5 day naming chance: 20%

Two strong tropical waves will likely become named storms. (WITN)

