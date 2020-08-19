Washington starts contest to encourage face masks

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A local town is adding an incentive to try to get more people to wear their face masks.

Cases in Beaufort County have been spiking recently, so Washington town leaders came up with a creative solution to stop the spread there.

They’re now running a contest asking people to take pictures of themselves wearing their masks at their favorite locations in Beaufort County.

Weekly winners receive a $25.00 gift card to a local business.

Erin Ruyle, Executive Director of the Washington Tourism Office says, “We’re hoping people engage with us and have a little fun and get out and exercise and get outdoors. There are so many different benefits that I think the contest can have.”

The contest will run through September 11th with a new winner picked each week.

You can submit your photos by tagging the town of Washington on Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.