UNC temporarily suspends athletic activities

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (UNC) - Because of a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests on campus, Carolina athletics will immediately suspend athletic activities for all sports teams until at least 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, August 20). Campus recreation facilities also will be closed.

“After consulting with our health experts and University leadership, we are taking this action to protect our students, coaches and staff,” said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. “We want to make sure we continue to do everything we can to ensure that that our teams, campus and community remain healthy.”

Student-athletes will continue to have access to academic support, student-athlete development, medical care and nutrition. All students, coaches and staff will continue to be expected to follow Carolina’s Community Standards.

Monday, the University announced that all undergraduate classes would shift to remote learning and asked that students residing in on-campus residence halls move home. International students, student-athletes, ROTC students, and students with hardships are allowed to stay on campus, if they choose. Dining halls and libraries will remain open with limited capacity.

The University is tracking cases through the CV-19 Dashboard, which can be found here: https://carolinatogether.unc.edu/dashboard/.

