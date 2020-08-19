Advertisement

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.(Twitter | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

“We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” said Melissa Monaco, spokesperson for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health director says ECU cluster involves 17-18 cases

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Dr. John Silvernail said this morning that he doesn’t see the need at this time for ECU to go to emote learning.

Local

Greenville man accused of beating kitten and putting it in trash

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Greenville police accuse a man of beating a kitten and putting it in a trash can. The kitten has found a new home with a GPD officer, while the suspect is in jail.

Hurricane

Watching for Laura and Marco

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Humidity jumps today increasing rain coverage

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Radar is busy again after brief break. Keep the umbrellas handy for scattered showers and storms.

News

UPDATE: Four killed in Lenoir County crash identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 903 near Church Road, south of La Grange.

Latest News

News

COVID-19: Craven County confirms 21st death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Carteret County health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 related death, bringing the total to 21 in the county.

Teacher Of The Week

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Scott Haddock from D.H. Conley High School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for August 19 is Scott Haddock, a career and technical education teacher at D.H. Conley High School.

Coronavirus

UNC-Chapel Hill moves to all remote learning

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
UNC-Chapel Hill has so far reported four cluster outbreaks on campus, with 177 students in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

News

Man sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking women and children in the East

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for human trafficking and prostituting women and children in Eastern Carolina.

News

NCEL 08-18-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20