Town of Indian Beach getting new fire truck

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Indian Beach is getting a new fire truck and officials say they’re doing it without raising taxes.

Town commissioners approved a plan to buy a new fire engine at a price of $1.15 million dollars.

A brand new replacement would have cost $1.5, likely requiring a tax increase. Instead, the town is buying a demo model, and avoiding the tax hike.

Indian Beach Fire Department Chief Josh Haraway says the new truck will allow them, “To have a platform to work safer, operate for longer periods of time, as well as provide an area of refuge for firefighters and citizens we do rescue.”

The town expects the new truck to arrive next month.

It will replace Indian Beach’s 12-year-old ladder truck.

