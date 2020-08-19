District attorney says person died in Jones County deputy-involved shooting

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The district attorney says a person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday night in Jones County.

D.A. Ernie Lee tells WITN News that it happened around 9:15 p.m. near Pollocksivlle.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

Details are limited as the Jones County Sheriff’s Office have yet to release any information.

