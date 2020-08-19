Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Humidity jumps today increasing rain coverage

Some heavy downpours may cause water to gather on some roads
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Wednesday through Friday

Another front will approach Wednesday, stalling over the area Thursday and Friday. The front will draw in muggier air along with returning rain chances. Highs over the 3 day period will average the middle 80s . Rain and scattered thunderstorms will be possible each day. While temperatures will fall, the humidity will climb and the heat index will be in the lower 90s the rest of the work-week, but lower during rain cooled periods.

Saturday and Sunday

The weekend is trending drier and warmer as the stationary front weakens and high pressure builds into the area. Isolated storms on Saturday should miss most areas with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will peak near 90° under mostly sunny skies.

