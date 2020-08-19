Parrott’s General Store in Kinston closes after 80 years

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A business that’s been in one Eastern Carolina city has closed it’s doors after nearly 80 years in business. Owners of Parrott’s General Store in downtown Kinston made the decision last week to permanently close.

The owners said that while the pandemic certainly didn’t help, the business had been declining for years due to changes in consumer buying habits and increased online shopping. Via Facebook, the owners shared the difficulty in selling the store.

“After a lot of thinking and praying we have decided that it is best for our family to close the business. It is the second hardest decision we have ever had to make. My dad loved this business with all his heart, so this is really hard for us,” said Ashley Jones.

According to owners, a pair of brothers, the Holcomb brothers, have purchased the building, but they don’t know what they will turn the business into.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.