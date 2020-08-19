Advertisement

Onslow County teachers put pressure on district to move online

Onslow County school officials say they haven’t discussed a specific scenario where they would move to online learning.
By Liam Collins
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County school officials say they’re taking their return to the classroom day-by-day. For now, however, they say the best situation for Onslow County students is to stay the course with in-person learning.

“Tomorrow brings back the second cohort. So, we just have to wait and see,” said Onslow County School Board Chair Pam Thomas. “Hopefully, we’re going to stay on this pattern of low contacts and low cases, and that Onslow County is going to get be back stronger in the education field.”

But the pressure is on for Onslow County to move online. Teachers in the district say they’re already more overwhelmed than they should be.

“I know the district is doing the best they can with what they got,” said Onslow County Association of Educators Vice President Chris Meeks. “But, no matter what they do, it may not be enough. I know of one particular teacher who’s been staying at school until 9, 10, 11 o’clock at night.”

Meeks says the county teachers union chapter would like to see the school board reverse course and return to fully-remote learning.

“If we had a situation, maybe even isolated in one school, we could have that school not be in school,” said Thomas. “Anything is on the table today because we know that tomorrow can change in a heartbeat.”

Gov. Cooper said Wednesday that the decision to stay in-person or to move online is up to individual school districts.

“We certainly want to provide guidance to any school district that is making decisions about what they might want to do,” said Cooper.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Cooper announces more than $12 million to expand internet access

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
People living and working in 11 rural counties will get expanded high-speed internet service thanks to more than $12 million in grants.

News

Governor Cooper requests SBA disaster aid for Bertie and neighboring counties

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
SBA loans provide up to $200,000 to homeowners and up to $2 million to businesses to repair and/or replace damaged property.

News

Thomas W. - covid ECU business impacts

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Matthew H. - mumfest

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

MumFest switching to MumFeast as organizers adjust to pandemic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
While there won’t be rides, a beer garden, or vendors lining the streets this year, organizers say they had to do something for their hurting businesses.

Latest News

Sports

UNC temporarily suspends athletic activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By UNC athletics
Because of a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests on campus, Carolina athletics will immediately suspend athletic activities for all sports teams until at least 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, August 20).

News

Man killed in Jones County deputy-involved shooting identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
D.A. Ernie Lee tells WITN News that it happened around 9:15 p.m. near Pollocksville.

News

COVID-19: Craven County confirms 22nd death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Craven County health officials have confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths.

Alert Bar

HOW TO WATCH: Democratic National Convention Day 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party's candidate for president.

News

Health director says ECU cluster involves 17-18 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Pitt County health director says the cluster of COVID-19 cases at an East Carolina University dorm involves 17-18 cases.