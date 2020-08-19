News
NCEL 08-18-20
NCEL 08-18-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
Updated: 8 minutes ago





Latest News
News
Megamillions 08-18-20
Updated: 9 minutes ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20
Hurricane
Naming chances remain high in the tropics
Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
,
Jim Howard
and
Phillip Williams
Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season
Weather
Matt’s Forecast: Slightly cooler temperatures with some rain Tuesday
Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
Cooler temperatures on Wednesday but higher humidity.
National Politics
Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.
News
NC State seeing increase in COVID cases, in-person classes continue
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
UNC Chapel Hill reported several clusters with 5 or more cases in one area and transitioned students to online classes and now NC State in Raleigh is also seeing an increase in cases as well.
News
Winterville woman out on bond arrested again on child abuse and drug charges
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
A woman arrested on child abuse charges also faces drug charges after deputies say a search of her turned up drugs hidden in her body.
News
Bertie County storm relief center no longer taking donations after Thursday
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Bertie County storm relief center no longer taking donations after Thursday
News
ECU Police expand role enforcing COVID-19 mandates
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
ECU police have a new role during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to patrolling campus, the safety arm of the job has expanded to public health to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.
News
Jacksonville Police looking for counterfeiting suspect
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Jacksonville Police need your help to catch a counterfeit suspect.
News
Havelock Police warn of caller impersonating police
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Havelock Police are warning people about a potential scam in the area where crooks are posing as police.