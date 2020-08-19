NC State seeing increase in COVID cases, in-person classes continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - UNC Chapel Hill reported several clusters with 5 or more cases in one area and transitioned students to online classes and now NC State in Raleigh is also seeing an increase in cases as well.

One cluster of cases, defined by state health officials as five or more positive cases in one location, has been identified at an off-campus house in Raleigh.

Eight other cases have been identified that include members of the Greek community. Students said they are worried.

“It’s pretty nerve racking because UNC’s going and you think NC State’s gonna be next. we’re just hoping that that’s not the case and we can stay here as long as possible,” said one student.

It’s not yet clear if the cluster and the additional eight cases are included in the 42 new cases announced to students and staff Tuesday.

Students are still hoping NC State doesn’t follow in the steps of rival UNC Chapel Hill and suspend in person learning entirely.

School officials said because of the size of the campus population, testing could not be done at the speed or volume that would be meaningful, effective, or realistic.

Officials say the university will focus on education for the community, and encourage students and staff to monitor their health and seek medical attention when symptomatic.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.