MumFest switching to MumFeast as organizers adjust to pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Despite many festivals and events across the state shutting down this year because of COVID-19 concerns, MumFest, one of the state’s most popular festivals in eastern Carolina, is re-branding this fall in an effort to better protect people during the pandemic.

While there won’t be rides, a beer garden, or vendors lining the streets this year, organizers say they had to do something for their hurting businesses.

"It's disappointing we can't have it, but everyone has to pivot," says Swiss Bear Executive Director Lynne Harakal.

Despite the pandemic, organizers say doing nothing this year was not an option.

“What our responsibility is, is to help with the economic development of downtown. We’ve had more than our share of crises over the last couple of years,” Harakal explains.

It's because of those struggling businesses that MumFest organizers came up with the idea of MumFeast -- an extension of the city's downtown dining.

“This is all in compliance with what the Governor’s orders are,” Harakal adds.

MumFeast will take place each weekend throughout October.

The city will block off Craven, Middle and Pollock streets from Friday at 5 p.m. until Saturday at 9:30 p.m. to allow restaurants to provide dining in the streets.

"It's really cool, we enjoy doing it, and at the end of the day, we just want to see people come out and enjoy themselves," says Katherine Stilley, the Cypress Hall manager.

“Our restaurants are really our anchor of downtown, and we need to make sure they survive,” Harakal adds.

MumFest typically takes place over three days on one weekend.

Now, the four-weekend celebration will help put extra money in the pockets of businesses.

"I know all the local shops and restaurants are feeling the same way. We're just happy to open," says Stilley.

The festival typically draws close to 100,000 people each year, but organizers say they have communicated with the health department to make sure everyone’s safe.

"We highly, highly recommend anybody whose coming in for something like this wear their masks for the safety of others," Harakal requests.

Organizers also say they are still working with local departments to determine how policing will work in terms of state restrictions and guidelines.

In addition to the outdoor dining, organizers say take-out options will be available for those not comfortable sitting down and dining.

Businesses will also be allowed to set up outdoor sidewalk and street displays throughout the weekend.

