Advertisement

Megamillions 08-18-20

Megamillions for August, 18 -2020
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCEL 08-18-20

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

Hurricane

Naming chances remain high in the tropics

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Slightly cooler temperatures with some rain Tuesday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Cooler temperatures on Wednesday but higher humidity.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

Latest News

News

NC State seeing increase in COVID cases, in-person classes continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
UNC Chapel Hill reported several clusters with 5 or more cases in one area and transitioned students to online classes and now NC State in Raleigh is also seeing an increase in cases as well.

News

Winterville woman out on bond arrested again on child abuse and drug charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A woman arrested on child abuse charges also faces drug charges after deputies say a search of her turned up drugs hidden in her body.

News

Bertie County storm relief center no longer taking donations after Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Bertie County storm relief center no longer taking donations after Thursday

News

ECU Police expand role enforcing COVID-19 mandates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
ECU police have a new role during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to patrolling campus, the safety arm of the job has expanded to public health to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

News

Jacksonville Police looking for counterfeiting suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Jacksonville Police need your help to catch a counterfeit suspect.

News

Havelock Police warn of caller impersonating police

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Havelock Police are warning people about a potential scam in the area where crooks are posing as police.