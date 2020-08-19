Live: Democratic National Convention Day 3 | Featuring Barack Obama, Kamala Harris | NBC News

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC News) - Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president. Featured speakers of the evening include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Governor Tony Evers, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.