Live: Democratic National Convention Day 3 | Featuring Barack Obama, Kamala Harris | NBC News

Live coverage begins here at 8PM, with live coverage on WITN-TV beginning at 10PM.
NBC News Decision 2020
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC News) - Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president. Featured speakers of the evening include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Governor Tony Evers, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama.

District attorney says person died in Jones County deputy-involved shooting

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
D.A. Ernie Lee tells WITN News that it happened around 9:15 p.m. near Pollocksivlle.

COVID-19: Craven County confirms 22nd death

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Craven County health officials have confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths.

Health director says ECU cluster involves 17-18 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pitt County health director says the cluster of COVID-19 cases at an East Carolina University dorm involves 17-18 cases.

Health director says ECU cluster involves 17-18 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Dr. John Silvernail said this morning that he doesn’t see the need at this time for ECU to go to emote learning.

Greenville man accused of beating kitten and putting it in trash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Greenville police accuse a man of beating a kitten and putting it in a trash can. The kitten has found a new home with a GPD officer, while the suspect is in jail.

Watching for Laura and Marco

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season

Phillip’s Forecast: Humidity jumps today increasing rain coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Radar is busy again after brief break. Keep the umbrellas handy for scattered showers and storms.

UPDATE: Four killed in Lenoir County crash identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Highway Patrol says it happened around 6:00 a.m. on Highway 903 near Church Road, south of La Grange.

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Scott Haddock from D.H. Conley High School

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for August 19 is Scott Haddock, a career and technical education teacher at D.H. Conley High School.

UNC-Chapel Hill moves to all remote learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
UNC-Chapel Hill has so far reported four cluster outbreaks on campus, with 177 students in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.