Jacksonville Police looking for counterfeiting suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Police need your help to catch a counterfeit suspect.

They say the individual was involved in a counterfeiting incident at the Food Lion located at Branchwood Shopping Center.

Police say he left the business in a white sedan with unknown registration plates.

Police say they believe the suspect is in his 30′s and has short hair and a goatee.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Jacksonville Police at 910-938-6410 or Onslow County Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

