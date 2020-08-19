How do I know my mail-in ballot counts?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Postmaster General Louis Dejoy said he’s suspending all changes until after the election to avoid any impact on election mail.

The decision comes after concern was raised, as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic—some even accusing the Trump administration of trying to suppress votes by mail.

Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis says the influx of mail-in ballots in Pitt County continues to grow day-by-day. Voters may be wondering how postal services are going to handle this. However, after his visit with a distribution center in our state, Congressman G.K. Butterfield is assuring voters, they’ve got it under control.

Winterville voter Brian Waterwall is still trying to decide the best way to vote in the upcoming election.

Waterwall said, “Right now, I believe mail-in voting is probably the safer option.”

“I understand there’s also the concern, ‘Will my ballot actually make it in?,‘” Waterwall said.

The state is seeing over 10 times the amount of requests than they did four years ago.

The same goes for Pitt County, according to Davis.

Davis said,”We’ve actually had over 4,000 requests so far.”

Davis says voters have options.

“If they don’t want to return it by mail, the voter or the voter’s near relative can actually return it here to our office,” Davis said.

However, there will be no drop boxes.

“We aren’t allowed by law to have any drop boxes,” Davis said, “We understand it would be convenient, but unless the General Assembly changes the law, we’re not allowed.”

The good news is, you can track your ballot.

Davis said, “That was added in so voters can have that confidence in seeing where their ballot is and know that it’s on the way to them or it’s back here at our office.”

Davis said absentee ballots will be sent out September 4. And voters can return them as early as they would like.

If anything is wrong with your ballot, Davis says the elections office will contact you before the deadlines.

You can also register to vote in-person the same day as the one-stop early voting.

And if that’s not enough assurance, Butterfield visited a post office recently. He says if they can handle the holidays, they can handle the presidential election.

Butterfield said, ”The supervisor of the distribution center in Rocky Mount assured me that they are capable of handling 1.2 million pieces of mail daily.”

The state has seen 295,959 mail-in ballot requests, so far, compared to the 26,906 they saw four years ago; which is only a fraction of that 1.2 million.

Plus, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy says he’s stepping out of the way, saying:

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,”

Waterwall still has his reservations.

“I think they can handle it. Will it be handled on time? Maybe not,” said Waterwall.

Butterfield said, “The distribution center in Rocky Mount handles the 2-7 and 2-8 zip codes. And they tell me that they are totally prepared to handle a large volume of mail. And so, any assertion by President Trump or anyone else that the postal service is not capable of handling this large volume is absolutely not true.”

Butterfield assures voters their ballot is safe.

“Our Democracy is so precious. It’s being called into question. And all of our voters need to show up on election day and cast their ballot,” said Butterfield.

Butterfield also says he will continue to demand protections and support for the urgent needs of the postal service.

Postmaster General Dejoy is to speak before Congress under oath Monday.

The state Board of Elections has updated mail-in ballot request forms to include a cleaner design and improved accessibility and use for all voters.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.