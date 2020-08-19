Home construction booming in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New home construction is booming here in the east after initial concerns about the coronavirus in the spring.

Several builders we spoke with say there is almost no inventory available on the market.

Lance Clark with Bill Clark Homes says many are sold across the east before they’re even built.

Greenville builder Eddie Biggs says he can hardly build new homes fast enough to meet the demand. He says the pandemic is creating a challenge with longer build times due to supply shortages like windows, roofing, and framing materials, but that the demand for homes is keeping employment strong in the construction industry.

Biggs says, “I hope the growth continues. I’m on fire right now. I’ve got really more than I can handle, and I think most builders do.”

And both builders we spoke with say low-interest rates are helping to drive demand for new houses.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.