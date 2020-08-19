Havelock Police warn of caller impersonating police

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock Police are warning people about a potential scam in the area where crooks are posing as police.

The scammer said they were a Havelock Police Officer and told the intended target they were an identity theft victim.

The impersonator told the target to buy gift cards from a store and read off the card numbers.

What made it worse is the person was able to spoof caller ID, falsely showing the call was from Havelock Police.

Chief Marvin Williams says this is a first for his department. He says no one in law enforcement would tell someone to buy gift cards.

Williams says, “We just ask the public if they are aware or involved or if they’re even contacted, to give us the information and we’ll do our best to catch the perpetrator.”

The chief says the intended target knew better and did not fall victim to the crime.

In North Carolina, someone convicted of impersonating a police officer can face a $5,000 fine or a year in jail.

