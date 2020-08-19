Greenville man accused of beating kitten and putting it in trash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stray kitten has found a new home with a Greenville police officer.

The man police say hit it in the face and put it in a trash can is behind bars on felony animal cruelty charges. Greenville police say telecommunicators saw 42-year-old Demale Jones beat the kitten and putting it in a trash on August 3rd. Police say this happened outside the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center in uptown Greenville.

Police say the kitten, now named Rocky, tried to climb out of the trash can and that’s when telecommunicators say the suspect hit it in the head face.

Jones is charged with felony animal cruelty.

Rocky suffered injuries to his mouth, but has made a full recovery and now lives with a GPD officer and his family.

