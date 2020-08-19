Governor Cooper requests SBA disaster aid for Bertie and neighboring counties

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday signed and submitted a request to the U.S. Small Business Administration to grant a disaster declaration for Bertie and surrounding counties to provide low-interest disaster loans to residents and businesses who suffered losses from a tornado that struck as Hurricane Isaias passed through the state on August 4th.

SBA loans provide up to $200,000 to homeowners and up to $2 million to businesses to repair and/or replace damaged property.

Homeowners and renters would also be eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.

The National Weather Service says that the EF-3 tornado traveled 10 miles from Woodard to Windsor and reached peak wind speeds of 140 to 145 miles per hour. The storm destroyed many homes in the Morning Road area and killed two people.

Hurricane Isaias also caused heavy damage in Brunswick County, where the storm made landfall.

Damage assessments there are ongoing and state officials say decisions will be made soon about requesting state or federal disaster declarations for those communities.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.