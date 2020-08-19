Governor Cooper announces more than $12 million to expand internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People living and working in 11 rural counties will get expanded high-speed internet service thanks to more than $12 million in grants.

Governor Cooper, along with the NC Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) and its Broadband Infrastructure Office (BIO), announced the award of the 2019-2020 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant and COVID-19 Recovery Act funding.

The winning projects are expected to connect 8,017 families and 254 businesses, farms and community institutions to high-speed internet.

Counties impacted in eastern Carolina include Bertie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Martin, and Nash.

“With this pandemic, high-speed internet access is even more important for remote education, telemedicine and small businesses,” Gov. Cooper said. “These projects will help bridge the digital divide in 11 rural counties, so these communities can access important services and participate in our increasingly digital society and economy.”

