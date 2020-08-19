Advertisement

Governor Cooper announces more than $12 million to expand internet access

Internet availability is an issue in many rural areas.
Internet availability is an issue in many rural areas.(AP)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People living and working in 11 rural counties will get expanded high-speed internet service thanks to more than $12 million in grants.

Governor Cooper, along with the NC Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) and its Broadband Infrastructure Office (BIO), announced the award of the 2019-2020 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant and COVID-19 Recovery Act funding.

The winning projects are expected to connect 8,017 families and 254 businesses, farms and community institutions to high-speed internet.

Counties impacted in eastern Carolina include Bertie, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Martin, and Nash.

“With this pandemic, high-speed internet access is even more important for remote education, telemedicine and small businesses,” Gov. Cooper said. “These projects will help bridge the digital divide in 11 rural counties, so these communities can access important services and participate in our increasingly digital society and economy.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Cooper requests SBA disaster aid for Bertie and neighboring counties

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
SBA loans provide up to $200,000 to homeowners and up to $2 million to businesses to repair and/or replace damaged property.

News

Thomas W. - covid ECU business impacts

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Matthew H. - mumfest

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

MumFest switching to MumFeast as organizers adjust to pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
While there won’t be rides, a beer garden, or vendors lining the streets this year, organizers say they had to do something for their hurting businesses.

Latest News

News

Onslow County teachers put pressure on district to move online

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County teachers are putting pressure on the school board to move back to fully-remote learning. Chairwoman Pam Thomas says they don't have a specific scenario that would happen for them to consider it.

Sports

UNC temporarily suspends athletic activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By UNC athletics
Because of a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests on campus, Carolina athletics will immediately suspend athletic activities for all sports teams until at least 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, August 20).

News

Man killed in Jones County deputy-involved shooting identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
D.A. Ernie Lee tells WITN News that it happened around 9:15 p.m. near Pollocksville.

News

COVID-19: Craven County confirms 22nd death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Craven County health officials have confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths.

Alert Bar

HOW TO WATCH: Democratic National Convention Day 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party's candidate for president.

News

Health director says ECU cluster involves 17-18 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Pitt County health director says the cluster of COVID-19 cases at an East Carolina University dorm involves 17-18 cases.