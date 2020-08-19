Craven County Commissioners seek meeting with school board

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Commissioners say they’re overwhelmed with requests from people to send students back to the classroom.

The board voted to set up a meeting with the Craven County Board of Education.

They want more information about attendance, if students are completing their assignments, and what information is still being collected by the school board.

The school board voted to hold the first nine weeks of school virtually.

David Hale, Craven County Board of Education Chairman, says that decision was done with the safety and well-being of its students in mind. “Whether it’s the board of education or the Craven County Board of Commissioners, we want to have our students back in school. We want to have that person to person instruction, that’s where learning takes place the very best. When we meet we know we are on the same path to where we want to be.”

Commissioners are looking to set up a meeting with the board of education no later than September 15th.

