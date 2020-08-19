Advertisement

Craven County Commissioners seek meeting with school board

Craven County Commissioners seek meeting with school board
Craven County Commissioners seek meeting with school board(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Commissioners say they’re overwhelmed with requests from people to send students back to the classroom.

The board voted to set up a meeting with the Craven County Board of Education.

They want more information about attendance, if students are completing their assignments, and what information is still being collected by the school board.

The school board voted to hold the first nine weeks of school virtually.

David Hale, Craven County Board of Education Chairman, says that decision was done with the safety and well-being of its students in mind. “Whether it’s the board of education or the Craven County Board of Commissioners, we want to have our students back in school. We want to have that person to person instruction, that’s where learning takes place the very best. When we meet we know we are on the same path to where we want to be.”

Commissioners are looking to set up a meeting with the board of education no later than September 15th.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Havelock Police warn of caller impersonating police

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Havelock Police are warning people about a potential scam in the area where crooks are posing as police.

News

Town of Indian Beach getting new fire truck

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The town of Indian Beach is getting a new fire truck and officials say they’re doing it without raising taxes.

News

Home construction booming in Greenville

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
New home construction is booming here in the east after initial concerns about the coronavirus in the spring.

News

World Health Organization reports Young people driving new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Young people are driving new cases of coronavirus, and the World Health Organization is asking younger people to do more to stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Kinston man first to receive vehicle in LCC’s Cars for College program

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Kinston man first recipient of LCC's Cars for College program

Latest News

News

Parrott’s General Store in Kinston closes after 80 years

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A business that’s been in one Eastern Carolina city has closed it’s doors after nearly 80 years in business. Owners of Parrott’s General Store in downtown Kinston made the decision last week to permanently close.

News

ECU staying with on-campus classes as university handles COVID-19 cluster in dorm

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Women voters in ENC celebrate 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment ratification

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Though women’s right to vote is protected by constitutional right, the battle for equality still isn’t over.

News

James City’s Askew’s Hardware raises hundreds of dollars for children’s hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Workers at a Craven County business are beaming with pride after their top-three showing in a national fundraising contest for children’s hospitals.

News

ECU Police expand role enforcing COVID-19 mandates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
ECU police have a new role during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to patrolling campus, the safety arm of the job has expanded to public health to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.