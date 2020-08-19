Advertisement

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

The child's favorite character is Dragonite
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.
The Bakersfield officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite. The officer is partial to Charmander.(Source: Bakersfield Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) – Facing a distraught 9-year-old, a California police officer looked for common ground.

“The officer noticed the child wearing a Pokémon t-shirt, so the officer began talking to the child about Pokémon,” a Facebook post from the Bakersfield Police Department said.

It took about 30 minutes, but the child calmed down enough to talk about the situation.

During that time, the officer learned that the child’s favorite Pokémon was Dragonite, while the officer is partial to Charmander.

“As the officer was leaving, the child ran to a bedroom and came back with a Charmander card … and told the officer that Charmander would keep him safe at work,” the post said.

The officer plans to keep the card close to him in his vest.

Recently, one of our officers responded to a call and came into contact with a 9-year-old who was very upset. The...

Posted by Bakersfield Police Department on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Cooper announces more than $12 million to expand internet access

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
People living and working in 11 rural counties will get expanded high-speed internet service thanks to more than $12 million in grants.

News

Governor Cooper requests SBA disaster aid for Bertie and neighboring counties

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
SBA loans provide up to $200,000 to homeowners and up to $2 million to businesses to repair and/or replace damaged property.

News

Thomas W. - covid ECU business impacts

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Matthew H. - mumfest

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

MumFest switching to MumFeast as organizers adjust to pandemic

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
While there won’t be rides, a beer garden, or vendors lining the streets this year, organizers say they had to do something for their hurting businesses.

Latest News

News

Onslow County teachers put pressure on district to move online

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County teachers are putting pressure on the school board to move back to fully-remote learning. Chairwoman Pam Thomas says they don't have a specific scenario that would happen for them to consider it.

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

National

Alabama delegates convene virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

UNC temporarily suspends athletic activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By UNC athletics
Because of a continued upward trend in positive Covid-19 tests on campus, Carolina athletics will immediately suspend athletic activities for all sports teams until at least 5 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, August 20).

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer admits to false statement during Russia probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer pleaded guilty Wednesday to altering a document related to the secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser during the Russia investigation.