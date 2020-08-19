Bertie County storm relief center no longer taking donations after Thursday

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Tornado relief efforts continue in Bertie County but one donation site is closing to donations. The storm relief donation center will no longer accept new donations after Thursday at 3 p.m.

The center, located at the Bertie Early College High School gymnasium, has been collecting food, clothing, and cleaning supplies for victims of Tropical Storm Isaias for several weeks now.

Victims will still be able to shop the donations past Thursday, but it’s still unclear how long it will remain open to victims.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.