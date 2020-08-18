Women voters in ENC celebrate 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment ratification

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - August 18, 2020 marks a historic date. It’s the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Allie Hardy has lived in Pitt County her entire life and has always voted.

“The 100th anniversary, to me, is a milestone,” said Hardy.

Hardy says when she made her way to the polls back in 1966 she was fresh out of high school.

“It was good to know that I had the opportunity to vote—for my voice to be heard,” Hardy said.

While that was 54 years ago, it has been 100-years since women were granted the right to vote.

Margaret Rose, who is 63-years-old, has been voting since the 70s. Rose said, “If men just ran and men voted, then the women have no say in some of the things that are important for the women.”

Rose believes in girl power. “Women can change some laws that need to be drastically changed,” Rose said.

Women across the country are celebrating the ratification of 19th Amendment. President Donald Trump even pardoned Susan B. Anthony—one of the founding mothers of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. She was arrested because she voted and wasn’t allowed to. Back then, women weren’t allowed to do much of anything, let alone take office or become a representative like Kandie Smith.

“I look at who we have as our Vice Presidential pick in Kamala Harris. I’m very excited about that,” Smith said.

Smith says women are more influential in elections than they may even know.

“It is key for women to come out. We always have carried elections and this election is going to be pivotal. And what we decide as women is going to be pivotal,” said Smith.

And with less than 80 days from the presidential election, Hardy says she’s motivated to get to the polls. And for the women who don’t, Hardy said, ”Since you didn’t take the time to go out and vote, then you don’t have a say-so. That’s how I feel about it.”

Smith says though women’s right to vote is protected by constitutional rights, the battle for equality still isn’t over. Women’s equality day is coming up on August 26th.

