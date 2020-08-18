Advertisement

Women voters in ENC celebrate 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment ratification

By Tresia Bowles
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - August 18, 2020 marks a historic date. It’s the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Allie Hardy has lived in Pitt County her entire life and has always voted.

“The 100th anniversary, to me, is a milestone,” said Hardy.

Hardy says when she made her way to the polls back in 1966 she was fresh out of high school.

“It was good to know that I had the opportunity to vote—for my voice to be heard,” Hardy said.

While that was 54 years ago, it has been 100-years since women were granted the right to vote.

Margaret Rose, who is 63-years-old, has been voting since the 70s. Rose said, “If men just ran and men voted, then the women have no say in some of the things that are important for the women.”

Rose believes in girl power. “Women can change some laws that need to be drastically changed,” Rose said.

Women across the country are celebrating the ratification of 19th Amendment. President Donald Trump even pardoned Susan B. Anthony—one of the founding mothers of the Women’s Suffrage Movement. She was arrested because she voted and wasn’t allowed to. Back then, women weren’t allowed to do much of anything, let alone take office or become a representative like Kandie Smith.

“I look at who we have as our Vice Presidential pick in Kamala Harris. I’m very excited about that,” Smith said.

Smith says women are more influential in elections than they may even know.

“It is key for women to come out. We always have carried elections and this election is going to be pivotal. And what we decide as women is going to be pivotal,” said Smith.

And with less than 80 days from the presidential election, Hardy says she’s motivated to get to the polls. And for the women who don’t, Hardy said, ”Since you didn’t take the time to go out and vote, then you don’t have a say-so. That’s how I feel about it.”

Smith says though women’s right to vote is protected by constitutional rights, the battle for equality still isn’t over. Women’s equality day is coming up on August 26th.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Havelock Police warn of caller impersonating police

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Havelock Police are warning people about a potential scam in the area where crooks are posing as police.

News

Town of Indian Beach getting new fire truck

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The town of Indian Beach is getting a new fire truck and officials say they’re doing it without raising taxes.

News

Home construction booming in Greenville

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
New home construction is booming here in the east after initial concerns about the coronavirus in the spring.

News

World Health Organization reports Young people driving new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Young people are driving new cases of coronavirus, and the World Health Organization is asking younger people to do more to stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Kinston man first to receive vehicle in LCC’s Cars for College program

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Kinston man first recipient of LCC's Cars for College program

Latest News

News

Craven County Commissioners seek meeting with school board

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Craven County Commissioners say they’re overwhelmed with requests from people to send students back to the classroom so the voted to set up a meeting with the Craven County Board of Education.

News

Parrott’s General Store in Kinston closes after 80 years

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A business that’s been in one Eastern Carolina city has closed it’s doors after nearly 80 years in business. Owners of Parrott’s General Store in downtown Kinston made the decision last week to permanently close.

News

ECU staying with on-campus classes as university handles COVID-19 cluster in dorm

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

James City’s Askew’s Hardware raises hundreds of dollars for children’s hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Workers at a Craven County business are beaming with pride after their top-three showing in a national fundraising contest for children’s hospitals.

News

ECU Police expand role enforcing COVID-19 mandates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
ECU police have a new role during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to patrolling campus, the safety arm of the job has expanded to public health to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.