Tropics heating up again; Tracking 2 systems

The Atlantic basin is starting to show increase activity this week with the potential of seeing two more names crossed off the list. Both systems have come from tropical waves originating off the coast of Africa. The next two names on the list are Laura and Marco.

Windward Islands

The first wave is rather disorganized and located near the Windward Islands. The storm complex is moving at about 20 mph to the west and is expected to slow down by Wednesday. Not a lot of strengthening is expected on Tuesday but conditions improve for topical development by the middle of the week:

2 day naming chance: 20%

5 day naming chance: 60%

Deep Atlantic

Another tropical wave deeper in the Atlantic has a slightly better chance of forming into the next tropical system. The broad area of low pressure was located about 700 west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving west at about 15 to 20 mph and will move into favorable conditions for development.

2 day naming chance: 60%

5 day naming chance: 90%

