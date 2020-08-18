Thrift stores remain busy during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday is National Thrift Store Day and one local shop says they've found ways to thrive during the pandemic.

At the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Greenville, staff says they’ve remained busy throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The executive director says the biggest challenge has been rearranging the showroom to accommodate social distancing.

Scott Johnson says despite that, donations have been coming in steadily as have people looking for quality items at a discounted price. That’s especially true with the recent influx of college students in town.

Johnson says, " We’re finding that people are ready to do some remodeling, get some new things in their house, get some new dishes and they’re really looking for a bargain, so it’s made things really nice for them to be able to come out and shop at our store for those great bargains.”

The ReStore supports Habitat’s mission of providing homes to members of the community.

