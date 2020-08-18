Pitt County Sheriff among three in East appointed to House Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement, and Justice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC House Speaker Tim Moore appointed House lawmakers and members of the public to the North Carolina House Select Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement, and Justice.

Members of the public appointed from Eastern Carolina include Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, District Attorney R. Andrew Womble (District 1), and Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount, III (3A Judicial District of the First Division, Pitt County).

Sheriff Dance shared the appointment with residents via Facebook and said, “Hoping I can bring something to the table on real and meaningful reforms.”

The committee will have an opportunity to make those meaningful reforms as they examine North Carolina’s criminal justice system, and propose methods of improving police training and relations between law enforcement and communities.

“We have a unique opportunity through our strong public membership represented on this committee to continue making real progress for North Carolinians on issues that affect our nation,” said Speaker Tim Moore.

The committee will review important reform such as the implementation of the Second Chance Act and Raise the Age.

Members of the public appointed to the House Select Committee:

Sheriff Paula Dance: Sheriff of Pitt County since 2018. Sheriff Dance is the first African – American female sheriff in the state. Dance is a veteran law enforcement officer, having served the public for almost three decades.

District Attorney R. Andrew Womble: Has served as DA for Chowan, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties (District 1) since 2013.

Judge Marvin K. Blount, III: Superior Court Judge for the 3A Judicial District of the First Division of the Superior Court, which presides over Pitt County in North Carolina. He was appointed to the court by Governor Bev Perdue in 2012. Blount was re-elected to the 3A Judicial District of the First Division of the Superior Court in 2014.

Dr. Felicia Arriaga: Assistant Professor of Sociology in the criminology concentration at Appalachian State University. She completed her undergraduate, Master’s Degree, and PhD in Sociology at Duke University. She defended her dissertation in Sociology at Duke University in May 2018. Her research interests are in the areas of race, ethnicity, and immigration.

Councilmen Tariq Bokhari: Has served as a member of the Charlotte City Council representing District 6 since 2017. Bokhari’s career experience includes starting the company PFM Hero, serving as the head of innovation and investment for FIS Global, and working for GE Capital, Wells Fargo, and Wachovia.

Judge Fred Gore: District Court Judge from Whiteville, NC and running for Court of Appeals. Judge Gore has completed specialized training in order to become a Certified Juvenile Court Judge. He is also continuing his 27th year of service in the NC National Guard, the last 11 as a Major in the JAG Corp.

Christine Mumma: Previously clerked for the late Supreme Court Chief Justice I. Beverly Lake Jr., who inspired her criminal justice work. Mumma joined the NC Center on Actual Innocence in 2001 and later became Executive Director of the organization. She worked with Justice Lake to establish a national, precedent-setting commission of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, victim advocates, judges, defense attorneys, and academics that crafted groundbreaking criminal justice reforms.

Sheriff Van Shaw: Cabarrus County Sheriff with more than 30 years’ experience in law enforcement. He spent many years with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and served as the agency’s deputy director before retiring in 2015, when he joined the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to oversee the criminal investigation division.

Councilwoman Nicole Stewart: At-large member of the Raleigh City Council since 2017. Stewart’s current term ends in 2021.

Nicholas Tessener: Recent Campbell University law school graduate.

Dr. Greg Wallace: A professor of law at Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law since 1995. He teaches constitutional law with an emphasis on criminal procedure, religious freedom, the right to arms, free speech, and constitutional interpretation.

District Attorney A William R. West, Jr.: Has served as DA for Cumberland County (District 14), NC since 2011. He is the President Elect of the NC Conference of DAs and an appointee to the NC Human Trafficking Commission.

Troy A. Williams: Designated as an expert witness by the North Carolina Office of Capital Defender for First degree and undesignated degree murder cases. He has 14 years of experience as a law firm investigator and criminal analyst. Troy’s independent research led to exposing the practice of racial profiling, also called driving while black (DWB) by the Fayetteville Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.