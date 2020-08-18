Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny skies, upper 80s on Tuesday

Humidity levels will be below average for one more afternoon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Tuesday

Sunshine will rule the skies again on Tuesday with continued lower than summer average humidity levels. Highs will peak in the upper 80s with just a hint of a west breeze.

Wednesday through Friday

Another front will approach Wednesday, stalling over the area Thursday and Friday. The stationary front will bring scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but the muggier air will make it feel like the low 90s under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s each night.

Saturday and Sunday

The weekend is trending drier and warmer as the stationary front weakens and high pressure builds in to the area. Isolated storms on Saturday should miss most areas with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will peak near 90° under mostly sunny skies.

