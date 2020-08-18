Onslow County deputies looking to ID man suspected of credit card fraud

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe might be involved in a car break-in and credit card fraud.

Onslow County deputies say someone reported that their car was broken into on Wilson Avenue in Richlands back on July 22. Deputies say cash, credit cards and two specialty lighter holders were stolen.

The person who stole the items bought items at the 2 & 1 Vape and Cigar Lounge, according to deputies. Authorities released surveillance photos of the person they think is responsible. They describe him as a middle-aged man with a tattoo on his left forearm.

Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe might be involved in a car break-in and credit card fraud. (Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

If you know who he is, call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.