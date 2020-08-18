Advertisement

Onslow County deputies looking to ID man suspected of credit card fraud

Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe might be involved in a car break-in and credit card fraud.
Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe might be involved in a car break-in and credit card fraud.
Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe might be involved in a car break-in and credit card fraud.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe might be involved in a car break-in and credit card fraud.

Onslow County deputies say someone reported that their car was broken into on Wilson Avenue in Richlands back on July 22. Deputies say cash, credit cards and two specialty lighter holders were stolen.

The person who stole the items bought items at the 2 & 1 Vape and Cigar Lounge, according to deputies. Authorities released surveillance photos of the person they think is responsible. They describe him as a middle-aged man with a tattoo on his left forearm.

Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe might be involved in a car break-in and credit card fraud.
Deputies are looking to identify a man they believe might be involved in a car break-in and credit card fraud.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

If you know who he is, call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NEW INFO: Students who tested positive for COVID-19 at ECU residence hall in isolation off campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
East Carolina University says it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Gateway Residence Hall.

News

COVID-19: Four more deaths reported in Jones County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Health officials in Craven County said Monday that to more people have died from the coronavirus.

Hurricane

Tropics heating up again; Tracking 2 systems

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season

Morning Show

GIVE BACK: Law firm starts program to support teachers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Hardee, Massey & Blodgett, LLP set up a Facebook group to support Eastern North Carolina teachers.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies, upper 80s on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Skies will stay sunny with continued lower humidity on Tuesday.

News

Pitt County Sheriff among three in East appointed to House Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement, and Justice

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pitt County Sheriff among three in East appointed to House Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement, and Justice

News

Insurance Disaster Readiness Center opens Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In a series of Disaster Readiness Centers, NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is setting up insurance information events throughout the state with Wilmington being the first city on the list.

News

NCEL 08-17-20

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

NC Stop Human Trafficking to look at state’s progress

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A human trafficking movement virtual discussion will address how far North Carolina has come in the anti-human trafficking movement.

Coronavirus

UNC-Chapel Hill going to all remote learning on Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
UNC-Chapel Hill has so far reported four cluster outbreaks on campus, with 177 students in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.