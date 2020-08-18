Advertisement

NCEL 08-17-20

NCEL 08-17-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
NC Stop Human Trafficking to look at state’s progress

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
A human trafficking movement virtual discussion will address how far North Carolina has come in the anti-human trafficking movement.

UNC-Chapel Hill going to all remote learning on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
By WITN Web Team
UNC-Chapel Hill has so far reported four cluster outbreaks on campus, with 177 students in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.

Eastern Carolina Democrats adjust to virtual convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Tresia Bowles
Delegates assure the East that organizers will give viewers the same experience they would have gotten in-person.

Tropics heating up again; Tracking 2 systems

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Matt Engelbrecht
Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season

Duke Energy extending disconnection services suspension

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
Duke Energy is extending assistance for customers unable to pay their bills because of the pandemic.

Changes to the United States Postal Service may create a delay for mail, absentee votes

Updated: 3 hours ago

UNCW monitoring COVID cases; sends message ahead of classes beginning Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Sharon Johnson
UNC Wilmington sent a message to students, staff and parents assuring them the university is closely monitoring campus COVID-19 conditions.

Matt’s Forecast: Weak front bringing slightly lower humidity Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Matt Engelbrecht
A few cold front this week will keep temperatures below 90 degrees.

National Night Out changes for Jacksonville

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Dave Jordan
COVID-19 is leading Jacksonville's Public Safety agencies to expand their National Night Out festivities to an entire week.