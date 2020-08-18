NCEL 08-17-20

News
WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
NC Stop Human Trafficking to look at state’s progress
Updated: 3 hours ago
Sharon Johnson
A human trafficking movement virtual discussion will address how far North Carolina has come in the anti-human trafficking movement.
UNC-Chapel Hill going to all remote learning on Wednesday
Updated: 3 hours ago
WITN Web Team
UNC-Chapel Hill has so far reported four cluster outbreaks on campus, with 177 students in isolation and another 349 in quarantine.
Eastern Carolina Democrats adjust to virtual convention
Updated: 3 hours ago
Tresia Bowles
Delegates assure the East that organizers will give viewers the same experience they would have gotten in-person.
Tropics heating up again; Tracking 2 systems
Updated: 3 hours ago
Matt Engelbrecht
Two systems have the potential to become the 12th and 13th named storms of the 2020 season
Duke Energy extending disconnection services suspension
Updated: 3 hours ago
Dave Jordan
Duke Energy is extending assistance for customers unable to pay their bills because of the pandemic.
Changes to the United States Postal Service may create a delay for mail, absentee votes
Updated: 3 hours ago
UNCW monitoring COVID cases; sends message ahead of classes beginning Wednesday
Updated: 3 hours ago
Sharon Johnson
UNC Wilmington sent a message to students, staff and parents assuring them the university is closely monitoring campus COVID-19 conditions.
Matt’s Forecast: Weak front bringing slightly lower humidity Tuesday
Updated: 4 hours ago
Matt Engelbrecht
A few cold front this week will keep temperatures below 90 degrees.
National Night Out changes for Jacksonville
Updated: 4 hours ago
Dave Jordan
COVID-19 is leading Jacksonville's Public Safety agencies to expand their National Night Out festivities to an entire week.