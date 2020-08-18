NC Stop Human Trafficking to look at state’s progress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A human trafficking movement virtual discussion will address how far North Carolina has come in the anti-human trafficking movement. The group, NC Stop Human Trafficking, will share the information during a virtual webinar on August 26 at 2 p.m.

According to the group, North Carolina nonprofits, NGOs, and government bodies have worked for more than 10 years on reducing and ultimately eliminating human trafficking in the state.

The network of service providers is broad as well as the body of legislation surrounding human trafficking.

The virtual session will examine the state’s progress in the anti-human trafficking movement, and look at how far the state still has to go.

REGISTER HERE:

https://encstophumantrafficking.org/human-trafficking-101-community-education/virtuallearningopportunities/

