National Night Out changes for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 is leading Jacksonville's Public Safety agencies to expand their National Night Out festivities to an entire week.

National Night Out is normally held in August.

This year, it will take place October 5th through the 9th, and will include smaller gatherings and virtual events.

One of them is the ‘running with the law 5k’ -- a virtual race.

National Night Out is aimed at raising awareness of crime and drug prevention while building relationships between first responders and the people they serve.

The city plans to release more information on events in the coming weeks.

