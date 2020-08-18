Advertisement

Live: Democratic National Convention Day 2 | Featuring Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Bill Clinton | NBC News

Live coverage begins here at 8PM, with live coverage on WITN-TV beginning at 10PM.
NBC News Decision 2020(NBC News)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC News) - Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president. Featured speakers of the evening include Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Former President Bill Clinton and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

