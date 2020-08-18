Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies, upper 80s on Tuesday

Humidity levels will stay down for one more day
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Tuesday

With a weak cold front moving through Monday night temperatures will hold in the upper 80s on Tuesday. Dew points will be in the upper 60s making for another afternoon with slightly lower humidity. Winds will shift to the northwest most of the day before coming back around to the south after sunset. Cloud cover will be low with only a slight chance of rain in the late evening.

Wednesday & Thursday

Another front will approach Wednesday into Thursday with more scattered showers returning to the forecast. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s with muggier air building back in. Rain chances will run near 40% both days, primarily during the afternoon hours.

