Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies, upper 80s on Tuesday
Humidity levels will stay down for one more day
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW
Tuesday
With a weak cold front moving through Monday night temperatures will hold in the upper 80s on Tuesday. Dew points will be in the upper 60s making for another afternoon with slightly lower humidity. Winds will shift to the northwest most of the day before coming back around to the south after sunset. Cloud cover will be low with only a slight chance of rain in the late evening.
Wednesday & Thursday
Another front will approach Wednesday into Thursday with more scattered showers returning to the forecast. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s with muggier air building back in. Rain chances will run near 40% both days, primarily during the afternoon hours.