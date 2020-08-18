James City’s Ace Hardware raises hundreds of dollars for children’s hospital

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Workers at a Craven County business are beaming with pride after their top-three showing in a national fundraising contest for children’s hospitals.

Last week, we told you about efforts by Askew’s Hardware store in James City. Workers there put together an ocean-themed display, and asked customers to vote.

The Ace Hardware Store with the most votes for its display won 75-hundred dollars for the children’s miracle network hospitals.

Askew’s Hardware didn’t get the top prize, but its display placed third in the U.S., earning $2,500 for Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

The Store Paint Manager Debbie Gibson says the fundraiser is personal for her. “It’s an experience that changed my life and i want to do whatever I can to help them and this is one I can do it.”

Askew’s won the top prize last year. This is the fourth year the store has been involved in the national contest.

