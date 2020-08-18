Insurance Disaster Readiness Center opens Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - In a series of Disaster Readiness Centers, NC Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is setting up insurance information events throughout the state with Wilmington being the first city on the list.

Causey said the centers give people an opportunity to talk with insurance leaders about future hurricane insurance concerns, and to better prepare for natural disasters.

The group will be Wilmington on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Lowes on Porter Neck Road and S. College Road in Wilmington.

Department of Insurance staff members will talk with residents about their insurance needs, especially surrounding natural disasters, such as hurricanes.

“Recent history has shown us that all kinds of natural disasters can strike North Carolina, some without warning,” Commissioner Causey said. “We’ve had hurricanes, tornados, ice and snowstorms, mudslides and earthquakes. Proper planning will put homeowners and other consumers in a much better position to recover from a natural disaster.”

Commissioner Causey and the Department of Insurance staff are working on setting up more Disaster Readiness Centers in other parts of North Carolina.

You can learn more at https://www.ncdoi.gov/

The Disaster Readiness Centers are scheduled for:

10 a.m. to Noon Tuesday, Aug. 18 -- Lowe's Home Improvement Center

191 Porters Neck Road, Wilmington

1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 -- Lowe's Home Improvement Center

5110 S. College Road, Wilmington

