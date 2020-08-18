Havelock reports sewage spill

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Havelock is reporting a sewage overflow from a manhole.

Havelock says there was a discharge of untreated wastewater on August 16 of an estimated 5,000 gallons at Pineview Street, Manhole G166.

The untreated wastewater was discharged into Caps Branch, which flows into Slocum Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the matter.

North Carolina General Statute requires municipalities who operate wastewater collection systems to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.